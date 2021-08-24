KENORA – Missing – The Kenora Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police are looking to the public to assist in locating a 14-year-old female.

Teesha PAYASH is an Indigenous female.

She is 5’5″ tall and weights about 132 pounds.

She was last seen at approximately 11:00 pm on August 19, 2021.

She was last seen wearing a dark red sweater, black pants with a white stripe on the side and a white purse.

Anyone with information about the missing youth is asked to call the Kenora OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or 548-5534.