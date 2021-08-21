Thunder Bay – MISSING – Police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating missing 14-year-old Katrina KEEASH.

KEEASH was last seen in the 500 block of West Arthur Street around 8:30 am this morning, 21 August 2021.

KEEASH is an Indigenous female.

She is 5′ tall, with a larger build, short buzzed dark hair, last seen wearing a grey tank top, grey shorts.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Katrina KEEASH is asked to contact the Thunder Bay Police Service at 684-1200 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or www.p3tips.com.