Thunder Bay – NEWS – MISSING – Thunder Bay Police Service is asking for the public’s assistance in locating missing 57-year-old female Diane GAGNON.

GAGNON was last seen 12:45 on 19 August 2021 in the area of Intercity on Memorial Avenue.

GAGNON is described as Indigenous, 5’7″, black and grey shoulder length hair, brown eyes and a tattoo of a butterfly on her left wrist.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Diane GAGNON is asked to contact the Thunder Bay Police Service at 684-1200 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or www.p3tips.com.