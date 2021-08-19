Initially a gathering place for watch enthusiasts to share images, LenZo watches is now one of the most renowned timepiece vendors in the world. Headquartered in Miami, this specialty company has one of the rarest and finest collections of watches in the world. LenZo sells and buys luxury watches and high-end jewelry as it believes these pieces are much more than just fashion accessories.

LenZo has curated an enviable selection of timepieces with famous names such as Rolex, Richard Mille, Hublot, Patek Philippe, and Audemars Piguet. The styles for men and women range from simple classics to bold modernist designs. LenZo has a little secret even for their most unconventional styles: a luxury watch never goes out of style.

The timepieces and fine jewelry LenZo specializes in are nothing short of wearable investments. Luxe brands like Rolex don’t just hold their value, they can actually appreciate over time. Sport watches tend to hold the most value with the GMT-Master II, Submariner, and Cosmograph Daytona at the top of the list. The current Rolex Cosmograph Daytona, with its trademark stainless steel case and black ceramic bezel, is not so easily available and boasts a waiting list for interested buyers.

As for the monetary value, vintage Rolex Submariners sell for $309,000 to $618,000. A ‘Paul Newman’ Oyster Sotto, circa 1969, was sold for $1.9 million. LenZo proudly offers similar sought-after vintage watches to its clients, and trained horologists ratify the authenticity of every piece that is bought or sold. World over, the company has over 2,000 satisfied clients and has sold more than 1700 watches, so it surely knows its target audience very well.

LenZo Watches has been in business for more than 20 years and it looks like this unique company is gearing up for long-term success. As long as the demand is present, LenZo is more than capable of supplying the world’s finest watches.

IG: @LENZO_WATCHES