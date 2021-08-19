The global Covid-19 pandemic has caused a huge dent in the commercial real estate market. With countless employees being relocated to work from home and many businesses forced to close temporarily or permanently, the occupancy rate of office space has taken a slight hit. Despite this challenging period, the German industry giant Lianeo Real Estate has significantly reduced its vacancy at some of its office properties and recently announced the closure of an impressive deal in Essen, in early March 2021.

With the takeover of the “Allianz-Haus” in Essen, Lianeo has been awarded another contract for the repositioning of an 8,500 sqm property in a central location in Essen. Just 180 meters from the train station and also in the immediate vicinity of Willy-Brandt-Platz, the striking building is now available to new potential tenants, attracted by Lianeo’s innovative offers and concepts.

According to Lianeo Managing Director Sven Scharke: “Office and commercial space will continue to be needed even after the pandemic. The decisive factor is to develop the right offers for the respective location. Specializing in this, we are working intensively on the development of the building at Handelshof in Essen.”

Lianeo Real Estate is a remarkable property management and leasing specialist firm, led from their Berlin office, with regional branches in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Hamburg and Hannover. The company focuses on commercial and office real estate, offering its clients a comprehensive platform for asset, property, facility and leasing management. They currently administer an impressive number of assets, including the German Vivion portfolio with 38 properties throughout the country.

The company is backed by Israeli investor Amir Dayan(אמיר דיין) . Born in Tel Aviv, Israel, in 1974, he operates primarily in real estate development in Germany, Netherlands, and the UK. Amir Dayan (אמיר דיין) has 15+ years of experience in the European hotel business, hospitality real and real estate fields.