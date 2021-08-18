Thunder Bay – NEWS – Thunder Bay Police Service is requesting public assistance in locating missing person Richard THERRIEN

Richard was last seen on Tuesday, August 17 in in the 200-block of May Street North.

Richard is a White male. He is about about 5’8” tall, with a medium build. He has brown hair, brown eyes, left ear pierced

There is not information on what he was wearing when last seen.

If you have any information that could assist investigators please call police at 684-1200 or submit tips through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8366, online at www.p3tips.com.