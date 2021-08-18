Thunder Bay – NEWS – Thunder Bay Police Service is requesting public assistance in locating missing person Chelsey KILAR, a 32-year-old female.

Chelsey was last seen on Sunday, August 15 at about 4:45 p.m. in the 1000-block of Francis Street West.

She last made contact with family on today’s date.

Chelsey is about 5’2” tall with a thin build. She has blond, shoulder-length hair with pink ends, and hazel eyes.

She was last seen wearing a red pull-over sweater, light blue jeans, black boots and a brown-and-white purse.

If you have any information that could assist investigators please call police at 684-1200 or submit tips through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8366, online at www.p3tips.com.