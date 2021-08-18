As anyone who has ever packed a bag, said goodbye to their old life, and embraced all that is new and exotic in this world knows, travel broadens your mind. New countries, cultures, and people help shape and change our perspectives and thoughts on life and everything in it. For American psychotherapist Crystal Stokes, the years she spent in Europe dramatically altered her view of what good living and good health means.

“For years I was what I define as an ‘outerchiever’,” explained Crystal Stokes. “Like many, I was motivated by external achievements such as wealth, status, career, and things of a materialistic nature. I grew up on a farm and in relative poverty. Although I was happy living a simple life in accord with the natural rhythms of nature and my body, I was also taught to believe there was a better life out there and it revolved around money. I chased after that life like a dog chasing its tail and it was years before I realized it was not only making me miserable, it was also having a detrimental effect on my health and relationships. It was only by traveling to other countries that made me finally realize how different cultures subtly shape the mental and physical health and wellbeing of their inhabitants.”

After years of working around the clock and burning the candle at both ends, Crystal Stokes was regarded as a high achiever compared to her peers but there was a gnawing emptiness inside her she couldn’t ignore. She turned to therapy and her recovery began.

Crystal explained, “Therapy taught me to question my beliefs, actions, and purpose in life. I realized as a youngster I was an ‘innerchiever’ who valued relationships, health, creativity, joy, and self-development over materialistic pursuits. I decided I need to get back in touch with the person I once was. Which, in part, led me to eventually become a psychotherapist.”

As a successful psychotherapist and coach Crystal Stokes traveled to Europe to gain insights into other people and other cultures and was struck by what she discovered.

Crystal Stokes explained, “Seeing the emphasis people in places like Austria, France, Italy, and Spain place on relationships, relaxation, fun, and meaningful endeavors was pretty mind-blowing. They worked to live rather than lived to work. During my time in Europe, I began to realize our health and contentment in countries such as America plays second fiddle to the national pastime of chasing the dollar. Of course, I want to feel I’ve achieved something in my life and I want to be financially secure, but I also want to be healthy and happy too. It was then I realized there was a third way to live, and that’s what I define as being a ‘wholechiever’. It balances ‘innerchievement’ and ‘outerchievement’ where success and material prosperity are combined with deep relationships, health, and meaning. Travel has shown be there more than one way of doing things, and for that, I remain eternally grateful.”