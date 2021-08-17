Thunder Bay – MISSING – Thunder Bay Police Service is requesting public assistance in locating missing person, Brigitte Pushkar, a 29-years-old female.

Brigitte Pushkar was last seen in the area of Ontario Street on August 16, 2021 at approximately 10:30 am and reported to Thunder Bay Police today.

Pushkar is a Caucasian female. She is 5’5″ tall and weighs about 100 pounds. She has a thin build with blue eyes and long blonde hair.

Pushkar was last observed to be wearing a pink dress and white shoes.

If you have any information that could assist investigators please call police at 684-1200 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, online at www.p3tips.com.