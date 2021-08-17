Thunder Bay – NEWS – Thunder Bay Police Service request public assistance in locating a missing female 39-Year-Old Caroline Fletcher.

Caroline Fletcher was last seen in the area of Memorial Avenue on August 16, 2021 at approximately 6:30 am and reported to Thunder Bay Police today.

Fletcher is an Indigenous female. She is about 5’10” and weighs about 280 pounds. She has a heavy build with brown eyes and long brown hair.

If you have any information that could assist investigators please call police at 684-1200 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, online at www.p3tips.com