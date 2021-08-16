Thunder Bay – MISSING – Thunder Bay Police Service is requesting public assistance in locating missing person, Mario Barkman, as 28-year-old man.

Mario Barkman was last scene in the area of Trillium Way on August 11, 2021 at approximately 4:00 pm and reported to the Thunder Bay Police today.

Mario is an Indigenous male. He is 6′ tall with a medium build with shaved brown hair and brown eyes.

Mario is reported as last wearing a black shirt, black pants, black shoes and a white hat.

If you have any information that could assist investigators please call police at 684-1200 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, online at www.p3tips.com.