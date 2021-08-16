To dream of being famous represents a situation in your life where you are being noticed a lot. You may be getting a lot of attention for something you are doing. Popularity. Recognition for your achievements. Negatively, fame may reflect a big embarrassment that everyone you know is aware of. Positively, it may reflect your need for attention, praise, or acknowledgment from a group of people. A negative attitude about making history. Charizmia’s dream is to use music to support her entire family financially while also encouraging others.

On a balmy Tuesday night in August, Charizmia sits in a low-lit hotel suite in Hollywood. She reflected on all of the challenges she had faced during her life. Working a 9-5 job while living in a trailer and trying to pay rent to have a successful business and moving into a 5-bedroom house. Only thing that kept her motivated and going was her D.R. E. A.M. Charizmia briefly made mention of the storytelling-heavy records of Hip Hop’s past as she shared the details of his writing process. While a number of storytelling records typically boast a third-person point of view, Charizmia says her records are stories from her own life.

“Sometimes I’m working and sometimes I’m just waiting. I write about my life,” said the rapper. ‘I don’t write about stories. A lot of classic rap is storytelling, but it’s storytelling about someone else. Fictional stories sometimes. I can’t do that. I have to write about my life. So, sometimes in order to complete a verse the way I want to or to finish a second verse on a song when I’ve already done the first one, I have to allow myself to either live a portion of life I haven’t lived yet or something has to set in.”

The Alabama-based rapper, who released her third song a little under a month ago, life changed during a pandemic that put most people on pause. “I love the pandemic . I told John (her publicist), ‘[Artists] can’t do shows, so they’re going to be recording more.’ Over 60 percent of people quit doing what they love during the pandemic. Personally I had to find a way to adjust to this. Of course it was tough during the beginning although I had to keep pushing and look at this as an opportunity to elevate myself.”

https://instagram.com/charizmia?utm_medium=copy_link

https://music.apple.com/ca/album/dream-feat-eddro-l/1580002900?i=1580002901

https://open.spotify.com/track/3WE5teoLgt5Skv731AnVC2?si=xEuhQhwXQhC8rkz2SG54FQ&dl_branch=1