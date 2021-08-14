Ross Franklin, Founder and CEO of Pure Green was a featured speaking in a panel discussion at the Restaurant Franchising and Innovation Summit (RFIS). The panel was titled ‘Appealing to Shifts in Consumer Behavior: Rethinking Your Physical Layout’ and also included industry experts Alex Canter, CEO and CO-founder of Nextbite as well as Randal Black and was moderated by Ben Lawrence.

The Summit included many of the fastest growing and most successful chains in the restaurant industry that are embracing innovation throughout their operations. These forward-thinking brands are constantly looking for the next innovation — new technologies, new menu items, new marketing tactics, new training programs, etc. — that will propel them to even greater heights.

At the Restaurant Franchising & Innovation Summit, executives from leading brands will share their success stories of the numerous ways they have innovated to grow their franchises.

Ross Franklin is a highly sought-after keynote speaker and recently launched his new best-selling book The Founder Success Formula 13 Strategies to Master the Art of Influence & 15 Leadership Tools to Transform Your Company. The book is loaded with actionable leadership tools and strategies that founders and entrepreneurs can use to bring their company to new heights.

To purchase the book The Founder Success Formula: visit https://www.amazon.com/dp/B09BG43NYR

To learn more about Ross Franklin: visit www.rossfranklin.com

To learn more about Pure Green: visit www.puregreen.com