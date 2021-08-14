Thunder Bay – MISSING – Thunder Bay Police Service are requesting public assistance in helping to locate a missing 18-year-old Caucasian female, Mariah Meservia.

Mariah was last seen on August 13th, 2021 at approximately 10:30 pm in the area of the Marina.

Mariah is 5’5″ tall and weighs about 100 pounds. She has a light complexion, blue eyes and brown shoulder length hair.

She was last seen wearing a black hoodie with gold writing, camo pants, white sneakers and a grey backpack.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Mariah Meservia is asked to contact the Thunder Bay Police Service at 684-1200 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or www.p3tips.com.