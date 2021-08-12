Thunder Bay – MISSING – Thunder Bay Police Service request public assistance in the efforts to locate missing 13-year-old Hanna MYERS.

Hanna was last seen in the area of the Thunder Bay Casino at about 11 pm on Wednesday, August 11.

Hannna is an Indigenous female standing about 5’4” tall with a small build.

Hanna has long brown hair, which may be in two braids. She was last seen wearing a grey sweatshirt and white sweatpants.

If you have any information that could assist investigators please call police at 684-1200 or submit tips through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, online at www.p3tips.com.