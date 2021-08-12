Thunder Bay – MISSING – Thunder Bay Police Service is requesting public assistance in locating missing 12-year-old Carly DAY.

Karley was last seen in the area of the Thunder Bay Casino at about 11 pm on Wednesday, August 11, 2021.

Karley is a White female standing about 5’5” tall.

She has long black hair, blue eyes and freckles. She was last seen wearing a grey T-shirt, dark grey jogging pants, and a blue backpack.

If you have any information that could assist investigators please call police at 684-1200 or submit tips through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, online at www.p3tips.com.