Thunder Bay – MISSING – Thunder Bay Police Service are seeking public assistance in helping to locate missing person Jodie Frenette, a 39-year-old female.

Jodie was last seen on the area of the 100 block of Ontario Street on August 10, 2021 at approximately 9:30 a.m.

Jodie Frenette is described as a White female, she is 5’6″ tall and weighs about 160 lbs. Jodie has a medium build, purple hair, hazel eyes and the names Aiden and Caelen tattooed on her right shoulder.

It is not known what she was wearing.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Jodie Frenette is asked to contact the Thunder Bay Police at 684-1200 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, online at www.p3tips.com.