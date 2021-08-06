Thunder Bay – MISSING – Thunder Bay Police Service request public assistance in helping to locate missing Olivia ACHNEEPINESKUM, a 45-year-old woman.

Olivia ACHNEEPINESKUM last communicated with her family on August 2, 2021.

Olivia ACHNEEPINESKUM is an Indigenous female. She is 5’6′, and weighs about 140 pounds. She has brown eyes with black medium length straight hair

Olivia ACHNEEPINESKUM was last seen wearing a black halter top and blue jeans.

If you have any information that could assist investigators please call police at 684-1200 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, online at www.p3tips.com.