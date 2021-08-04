According to numerous sources, COVID-19 coronavirus and quarantine restrictions have accelerated the digitalization of the economies of many countries by five to ten times. The Internet was already an integral part of the lives of billions of people around the world, and in the current environment, its value has increased significantly.

For example, during the peak of the pandemic, one and a half billion children in the world required online education. Of course, this format has not been equally effective everywhere, but in general, even in less developed countries, online education has become a common phenomenon.

Of course, there’s no need to talk about instant global changes in Internet trends. For example, in sub-Saharan Africa, over 60% of the population does not have access to 4G internet (or often even 3G). In Indonesia, 2G is considered the norm, which, of course, does not allow you to use the potential of the network to the fullest. Yes, the development of Internet technology is taking place in these countries as well, but the pace is still rather slow.

Internet trends in developed countries

As for the regions with affordable and fast internet, the pace of digitalization here is simply lightning fast. Take the Netflix streaming service as an example. It was popular even before the pandemic, but it was during the first wave of quarantine in early 2020 that the growth rate of its audience was fastest. The number of new subscribers in the first quarter exceeded 16 million, and by the end of the same year, users exceeded 200 million people. Curiously, after the publication of information about the successful trials of vaccines from Pfizer and BioNTech, Netflix stocks dropped significantly — by 8.59% in just a day. Nevertheless, the service remains super popular, and many world premieres of films came out on Netflix instead of cinema screens. Netflix’s popularity is here to stay.

Netflix is far from the only streaming service to skyrocket its user base during the pandemic. Among similar sites are:

HBO Max

Amazon Prime Video

Disney+

Apple TV+ and others

Interest in video games has grown too. For the first time in history, the global video game industry has surpassed film and sport revenues. And the next generation PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X consoles are difficult to buy even now, more than six months after their official release.

In addition, the mobile games market is developing rapidly. And it is clearly not going to give up its position in the coming years.

Remote education, work, telemedicine and more

To conduct online lessons in schools and other educational institutions, educators began to actively use all kinds of video conferencing platforms and specialized solutions for teamwork from Google, Microsoft and other market giants. As part of that, the popularity of large online learning platforms skyrocketed:

Coursera

SkillShare

EDX

Mooc, and many more

For many people, forced quarantine has become an excellent opportunity to finally try something new, master a different profession or just test their strengths in another area. During the pandemic, many people managed not only to learn a profession, but find work — also remotely.

Remote working has become an integral part of our life. Many global companies have realized that it is, in principle, more profitable for them than keeping staff in an office. Even large corporations like Google or Facebook are in no rush to return all their employees to the office. For many of them, the productivity of work from home turned out to be much higher, and for the company, keeping a remote employee is much more financially profitable. Many experts are convinced that even if we manage to defeat the coronavirus once and for all, the remote work format will not go anywhere. Where relevant, it will continue to be applied. According to various studies, the number of freelancers who work full-time has grown significantly — from 28% to 36%. And 52% of freelancers said they felt a noticeable increase in competition. And it is not surprising, because due to the massive layoffs in 2020, many professionals decided to try their hand at freelancing.

Telemedicine occupies a special place in 2020-2021. It refers to the use of modern computer and telecommunication technologies for medical purposes. The growth rate of telemedicine is about 20% a year, which is a lot in comparison with previous years.

Telemedicine covers a whole range of areas:

telemedicine consultations: delayed and in real time

tele-education, including broadcasting of surgical operations

control of the health status of personnel

the use of mobile telemedicine complexes and remote monitoring systems

It’s important to understand that telemedicine cannot fully replace classical medicine. But it is already helping to significantly reduce the workload of doctors, establish convenient communication with patients, increase the health literacy of the population and, most importantly, prevent the spread of coronavirus in the world.

Of course, there’s still room for improvement in this direction. But already now there are hundreds of telemedicine projects — clinical, educational, informational and analytical. And their number will only increase.

Video chat: a communication format once again at the peak of popularity

Unexpectedly for many, after several years of quiet, anonymous video chat sites have “fired up” again. Millions of people, having lost the opportunity to meet and communicate offline, began to look for an alternative. And they found it in chat roulette.Let’s look at the most popular sites.

Chatrandom

Like many modern video chat sites, Chatrandom offers users a gender filter and search for chat partners by interest. At the same time, it has a few more interesting features. For example, themed chat rooms, gay chat and a separate chat with girls. This is a pretty versatile chat roulette that is worthy of your attention.

OmeTV

OmeTV is a simple but usable anonymous video chat site. It offers search for users by gender and country, as well as automatic translation of messages. This is quite enough for an easy and fun meeting with people from all over the world.

Chat CooMeet

CooMeet is considered by many to be the perfect video chat for men, for a good reason. Because the uniqueness of the service is that it is a chat with girls. All the girls are really interested in chatting, plus, when registering, they confirm their identities, which eliminates the appearance of fakes and bots on the site.

CooMeet has great iOS and Android mobile apps, good moderation and a 24/7 support service. This is a very good choice for those who want to meet interesting girls, flirt and even find a soulmate.

Shagle

While other video chat sites are getting more sophisticated and functional, Shagle favors minimalism. There is no abundance of functions, but it does offer gender and geographic filters.

Chatroulette

One of the first anonymous video chat sites, which initially became super popular, and then lost almost all of its audience. The reason is terrible moderation and an abundance of problem users who flooded the site. The situation is better now, but not ideal.

Omegle

Omegle is the first video chat in history. The site is not distinguished by flexible search settings and high-quality moderation — there are no gender and geographic filters here, or even smartphone apps. Nevertheless, Omegle is still quite popular.

Adapt to a new reality

The world has changed. And yes, not all changes are for the better. Many of them have made life difficult for millions of people. But we are lucky to live in a period when a person can very quickly and relatively easily adapt to new realities, and the coronavirus pandemic has clearly demonstrated this.

Life did not stop after the appearance of a dangerous virus. It continues, but differs from previous years in many respects. If you accept this and play by the new rules, you can feel more than comfortable with life. We hope this article proves that to you.