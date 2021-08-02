KENORA – MISSING – Treaty Three Police are looking for Trece PAYASH from the First Nation of Grassy Narrows.

Trece PAYASH was last seen on July 30th 2021 in Grassy Narrows.

Police are concerned for her safety and well-being as well as other members of the community.

She was last seen wearing a black hoodie with white lettering, blue jeans, black Adidas high top shoes and had a brown canvas backpack. She is believed to be in the Kenora area.

If seen please call police at 1-888-310-1122 immediately.