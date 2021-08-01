Thunder Bay – MISSING – Thunder Bay Police Service request help from the public in locating missing person, Debralee McKay, a 37-year-old female.

Debralee McKay was last seen in the area of Ontario Street on July 31, 2021 at approximately 7:00 am and reported to Thunder Bay Police August 1, 2021.

Debralee McKay is an Indigenous female.

She is 5’8′ tall and has a medium build, with brown shoulder length straight hair and brown eyes.

Debralee McKay was last observed wearing a black t-shirt, black pants, white shoes and carrying an orange handbag.

If you have any information that could assist investigators please call police at 684-1200 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, online at www.p3tips.com.