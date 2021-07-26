Thunder Bay – MISSING – Thunder Bay Police Service is requesting the public’s assistance in locating missing person River Bluecoat, a 23-year-old male.

River Bluecoat was last seen in the area of the 900 block of Oliver Road on July 23, 2021.

River is an Indigenous male. He stands about 5’5″, and weighs about 216 pounds. River has short black hair and has facial acne. It is unknown what he was last wearing.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of River Bluecoat is asked to contact the Thunder Bay Police at 684-1200 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, online at www.p3tips.com