Thunder Bay – MISSING – Thunder Bay Police Service request public assistance in locating missing 32-year-old Victoria Atlookan.

Victoria was last seen on the afternoon of July 25th, 2021 in the area of Memorial Avenue and John Street.

Victoria is an Indigenous female. She is 5’9″ tall and weighs about 130 pounds. She has brown eyes, brown hair and a tattoo of “AK” on her left hand.

She was last seen wearing a black floral dress, a grey/white/black shirt and black flip flops.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Victoria Atlookan is asked to contact the Thunder Bay Police Service at 684-1200 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or www.p3tips.com.