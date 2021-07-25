Thunder Bay – MISSING – Thunder Bay Police Service is requesting public assistance in locating missing person, Natosha CHARLIE-STILLAWAY, a 25-year-old female.

Natosha CHARLIE-STILLAWAY was last seen in the area of Ontario Street on July 24, 2021 at approximately 2:20 pm.

Natosha CHARLIE-STILLAWAY is an Indigenous female. She is 5’2′, with a slim build. she has short brown hair and brown eyes.

Natosha was last seen wearing a navy blue hoodie and grey pants.

If you have any information that could assist investigators please call police at 684-1200 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, online at www.p3tips.com.