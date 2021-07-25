Thunder Bay – NEWS – Thunder Bay Police Service is requesting public assistance in locating missing person, Ashanti SUGGASHIE, an 18-year-old female.

Ashanti SUGGASHIE was last seen in the area of Arthur Street West on July 23, 2021 at approximately 11:00 pm and reported to Thunder Bay Police July 24, 2021.

Ashanti SUGGASHIE is an Indigenous female. She is 5’2′ tall and has a slim build, brown shoulder length hair with orange tips.

Ashanti was last seen wearing a black hoodie, black pants and black and grey running shoes

If you have any information that could assist investigators please call police at 684-1200 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, online at www.p3tips.com.