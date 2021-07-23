Thunder Bay – MISSING – Thunder Bay Police Service is requesting public assistance in locating missing person, Morteesha CHICKEKOO, a 21-year-old Indigenous female.

Morteesha CHICKEKOO was last seen in the area of Franklin Street North on July 14, 2021 and reported to Thunder Bay Police Service on July 23, 2021 date.

Morteesha CHICKEKOO is 5’2′, has a slim build, brown eyes and long straight brown hair.

If you have any information that could assist investigators please call police at 684-1200 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, online at www.p3tips.com.