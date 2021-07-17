Thunder Bay – Missing – Thunder Bay Police Service seek public assistance in helping to find missing 32-year-old Victoria Atlookan.

Victoria was last seen on July 16th, 2021 at approximately 4:30 pm in the area of Memorial Avenue and John Street.

Victoria is an Indigenous female, standing about 5’8″ tall, with a medium complexion, brown eyes, shoulder length black / red hair with the letters AK tattooed on her left hand.

She was last seen wearing white shorts, carrying a black backpack.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Victoria Atlookan is asked to contact the Thunder Bay Police Service at 684-1200 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or www.p3tips.com.