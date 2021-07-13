Fashion is universal and it has evolved with time. In other words, fashion is all about the natural progression depending upon age and the latest style trends. For women of all age groups, Surat-based fashion influencer Roopal Shah is setting a bar with her simple yet subtle fashion statement.

Also spelt as Rupal by her, the influencer is a caring wife and a responsible mother who has set a perfect balance between personal and professional life. Born in Bhavnagar, the fashionista always had a good sense of style that eventually became a part of her life.

The influencer over the last few years has been following one simple mantra – To not complicate the style by adding various elements of fashion. She says, “Less is more. The more you outdo your style, the more are the chances you will end up complicating your fashion statement.”

Time and again, Mrs. Shah has made beautiful appearances being at her fashionable best at various events across Gujarat and India. Known for her social works and scaling the startup ecosystem, Roopal Shah has helped many small-scale brands giving tremendous digital exposure.

Moreover, many are not aware of Roopal Shah’s side as a social worker and a philanthropist. Keeping her social work low-key, the influencer has touched thousands of lives with her incredible work. Her helping act has undeniably made her a household name all over Gujarat.

On the professional front, Roopal Shah has judged several fashion shows, beauty pageants and dance shows across the country. Her versatility does not limit here as she has also been an international folk dancer and a true garba fanatic.

With an uphold in the fashion industry and on social media, Roopal Shah was asked if she would want to make her foray into the world of films. Speaking about the same, she said, “If any suitable role comes the way that I can justify with my performance, I shall surely try my hand in acting. Having said that, I believe that cinema is a great medium to inspire people, and I would want to portray an impactful role on screen.”

Well, if that happens then Mrs. Shah will yet again prove her prowess as a multi-faceted personality and we hope that her journey of inspiring people continues with her phenomenal work.