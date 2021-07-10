July 10 2021 – Fort Frances – Missing 13-Year-Old Female

Fort Frances Missing July 1-

Fort Frances – MISSING – Rainy River District OPP are asking public assistance in helping to locate 13-year-old Addison HYATT.

Hyatt was last seen at 7:00pm on 09 July 2021 near Second Street East in Fort Frances.

She is described as:

  • Indigenous
  • 13 years old
  • 5”5″ tall with medium build
  • Shoulder length hair – one side black, one side blonde
  • Last seen wearing black shorts and a white t-shirt with profanity on it
  • Nickname is “Addy”

If you have had any contact with Addison HYATT, or have any information regarding her whereabouts, please contact the Ontario Provincial Police at 1-888-310-1122.

