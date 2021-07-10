Fort Frances – MISSING – Rainy River District OPP are asking public assistance in helping to locate 13-year-old Addison HYATT.

Hyatt was last seen at 7:00pm on 09 July 2021 near Second Street East in Fort Frances.

She is described as:

Indigenous

13 years old

5”5″ tall with medium build

Shoulder length hair – one side black, one side blonde

Last seen wearing black shorts and a white t-shirt with profanity on it

Nickname is “Addy”

If you have had any contact with Addison HYATT, or have any information regarding her whereabouts, please contact the Ontario Provincial Police at 1-888-310-1122.