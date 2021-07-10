Fort Frances – MISSING – Rainy River District OPP are asking public assistance in helping to locate 13-year-old Addison HYATT.
Hyatt was last seen at 7:00pm on 09 July 2021 near Second Street East in Fort Frances.
She is described as:
- Indigenous
- 13 years old
- 5”5″ tall with medium build
- Shoulder length hair – one side black, one side blonde
- Last seen wearing black shorts and a white t-shirt with profanity on it
- Nickname is “Addy”
If you have had any contact with Addison HYATT, or have any information regarding her whereabouts, please contact the Ontario Provincial Police at 1-888-310-1122.