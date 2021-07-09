Thunder Bay – MISSING – Thunder Bay Police Service is requesting public assistance in locating missing person Michelle COCHRANE, 42.

Michelle was last seen in the 100 block of Ontario Street, and was believed to be travelling toward the 400 block of Victoria Avenue East, at about 3:30 p.m. on Thursday, July 8, 2021.

Michelle is an Indigenous female standing about 4’11” tall with a small build and medium complexion. She has brown eyes, brown hair and a beauty mark on her left cheek.

She was last seen wearing purple pants, a purple jacket, and eyeglasses.

If you have any information that could assist investigators please call police at 684-1200 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, online at www.p3tips.com.