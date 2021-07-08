Innovator and magnate, Nick McCandless has given the world a lot to learn from the way he has grown his business. He often tells people that they ought to “Become a sponge to knowledge and experiences from those who have succeeded and been pioneers in their field.” Following the same example, Nick McCandless has become an example of systematic success himself.

Today, he runs and operates the famous social media influencer technology company, McCandless Group. The company has helped an enormous amount of models and influencers in the influencer world take control of their futures and become their own personal boss. As someone who had closely worked with known figures in entertainment, Nick was acutely aware of the hidden exploitation that models/influencers had to go through due to their dependency on agencies and lack of direction.

Today he runs McCandless Group to empower such individuals to remove themselves from unproductive organizations and write their own destiny. McCandless Group has exposed the true value of social influence and provided his network of models and influencers with a system to monetize their content and brands to their utmost potential. Nick McCandless has set new standards for all entrepreneurs in the influencer space.

What remains hidden under all the outer success is the immense amount of hard work and tenacious dedication that Nick McCandless put into his dream. He worked tirelessly for three consequent years, juggling with factors that he couldn’t control and often left him completely drained on a vision that didn’t pan out. He remembers this as a time where his most important project collapsed completely, but treated it as a valuable experience, Nick continued in his strife pulling the lessons learned to create the empire that he has established today.

He employed various business strategies and tested various methods on the field to finally create a methodology that worked best for him and his next dream project. He would always keep himself prepared for any undesirable outcome, and never overlooked the importance of crisis management. Starting as early as 14, Nick has gained immense experience through both his achievements and his tribulations leading up to where he is today.

He has identified what opportunities must be grabbed and held on to, while which ones should be kept at a distance to save resources and time. If there is one man who can draw a line between being ambitious and being greedy, then it would be Nick McCandless.

With his impressive timeline of work in the influencer industry, we’d recommend anyone to have a close look at how this man has progressed in the world of business and if you are looking to achieve new heights with your social media presence, reaching out to Nick may be the best decision you ever make.