Thunder Bay – MISSING – Thunder Bay Police Service request public assistance in efforts to locate a missing person Dion McKay, a 28-year-old man.

Dion was last seen in the in the area of Pacific Ave on, June 30, 2021 at 8:00 pm.

McKay is an Indigenous male who is about 6’3″ tall, and weighs 260 pounds.

He has short black hair brown eyes, a tattoo of “Mckay” on left side of neck, a tattoo of 4 skulls and rose on right forearm, a tattoo of “Ontario” on inside right forearm .

Dion was last seen wearing a white camouflage tank top with a hood, blue shorts and black shoes.

If you have any information that could assist investigators in locating this missing person please call police at 684-1200 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, online at www.p3tips.com.