Thunder Bay – MISSING – Thunder Bay Police Service is requesting public assistance in locating missing person Joshua MOORE, a 23-Year-Old male.
Joshua was last seen in the zero-to-100 block of Algoma Street North at about 10 am EDT on Friday, July 2, 2021.
He is an Indigenous male standing about 5’7” tall, with short black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a grey-and-blue flannel jacket, grey pants and black shoes.
If you have any information that could assist investigators in locating this missing person please call police at 684-1200 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, online at www.p3tips.com.