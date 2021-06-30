Thunder Bay – NEWS – For July 1, it is a statutory holiday. Government offices and banks are closed. Many businesses are also closed for the day as well.

If you are in the hunt for groceries, Skaf’s in Current River, George’s Market on River Street and Maltese Grocery are open for business.

All of the big box stores are closed, this includes Home Depot, Walmart, and Superstore.

If you are pining for muffins, treats and amazing coffee from Bay Village Coffee, they are closed Thursday but open again on Friday.

Kasper Transportation is closed on Thursday, but open and rolling down the highways on Friday again.

Thunder Bay Transit is running on the holiday schedule. Check Nextlift.ca for buses.

The Hub Bazaar on Victoria Avenue East is open Thursday and Friday, but closed on Saturday. The Hub will be open next week. Tuesday – Friday 11-5 and Saturdays 11-4. You can check out the latest is stylish RED furniture and get some other amazing curios and gifts.

North Star Air advises of their July 1 hours of operation:

The Lakehead University Bookstore will be closed July 1 to July 4.

This list will be updated as information comes in.

If you wish to be added to the list, email newsroom@netnewsledger.com