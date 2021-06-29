Thunder Bay – MISSING – Thunder Bay Police Service request public help to locate a missing person, Hailey Birch a 15-year-old female.

Hailey Birch was last seen on June 28th, 2021 and may have been in the area of the Cascades and Grenville Avenue.

Hailey Birch is a caucasian female. She is 5’6″ tall and weighs about 110 pounds. Police say she has an average build, hazel eyes and shoulder length brown hair.

Anyone with information which may assist in locating Hailey Birch is asked to contact the Thunder Bay Police at 807-684-1200 or Crime Stoppers 1-800-222-8477 or www.p3tips.com