When looking to move to a new location, you are tasked with searching for a living space that matches your need. This can be daunting, but if you know what to look for, the journey may not be as frustrating and stressful. That being said, here are a few tips to keep in mind when searching for an apartment rental.

The Location

It goes without saying that location is the most important aspect when it comes to renting a new apartment. If you need to be near to your school, workplace, or loved ones, ensure your soon-to-be apartment is in close proximity, be it walking distance, close to public transportation, or within walking distance. Find the perfect apartment rentals, Canada.

Factor in the location’s potential traffic during rush hour as well. A place just 20 minutes away without gridlock can take an hour in the morning and evening. Also note that apartment listings tend to exaggerate how near an apartment rental is to vital locations, no matter the traffic. So, use your GPS and track it yourself to be safe. With GoogleMaps, you can turn on a feature that allows you to map a trip with a specific time in mind. For example, you can set the time to 6.pm on Mondays and the application with factor in the usual traffic in that location.

Pick the Right Layout

Depending on the apartment’s size and structure, layouts can be very different. Even in the same complex, you might find varying styles, even with the same footage. Some have office spaces and reading nooks, while other units cut space in some rooms to achieve bigger sitting rooms and bedrooms. It’s important to figure out whether a layout works for your lifestyle needs or not.

Assess the Space

You’ll want to bring your notebook or smartphone along during home and apartment tours. Is there any visible damage? Does the house need a fresh coat of paint? Is it too old? Take photos or videos of the space and in regards to damages, ensure the landlord takes note as well.

Can You Really Afford It?

Before you sign the dotted line, ensure you compare the neighboring rentals. Are the prices similar? If your apartment is more expensive, does it include amenities that make the price go up?

It’s imperative to ask yourself whether you can afford to comfortably rent the space. Do you have enough savings in case you get laid off? While assessing the rent price, factor in other monthly expenses as well. If you can’t afford it, consider another complex with fewer amenities, lesser square footage, or even consider adding a roommate.

Consider the Amenities

Speaking of amenities, it’s important to know what is important to you. Do you need an in-home washer and dryer? Do you need storage areas, a shared gym, or additional parking spots? Ensure you inquire about building costs, internet and cable services, pet fees, and utilities as well. All these are important considerations when it comes to crunching the numbers.

Read the Closely Before Signing the Lease

Once you come across the perfect apartment rental, ensure you read the lease closely before you make any commitment. The previous damages, additional fees, and included amenities should all be in writing. Also, the monthly payments and lease term should be clearly stated.

Ensure you fully comprehend the contract before signing the dotted line. How much will it cost you if you break the lease? What happens if you break an appliance? Are you allowed to sublet in case you travel for a long period? All these are important questions you need answers to before committing.

Move Quickly

When you start the apartment hunt, you should be ready to move fast. Apartment rentals come and go quickly and it can actually be hard to find one, especially in cities. So, when you come across an ideal space, you should be ready to move in as soon as possible.

A pro tip is to have some of the logistics in place before you start the search. These include moving boxes, the moving company, etc.