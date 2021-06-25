Thunder Bay – NEWS – Thunder Bay Police Service request public assistance in locating missing 20-year-old Eva McKenzie.

Eva McKenzie was last seen on the morning of June 22nd, 2021 in Nakina, Ontario and was believed to be travelling home to Thunder Bay with an unknown male.

Eva is described as being an Indigenous female, 5’7″, 140 lbs, with a medium build, blue eyes and shaved pink hair. She was last seen wearing black leggings and a black t-shirt.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Eva McKenzie is asked to contact the Thunder Bay Police Service at 684-1200 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or www.p3tips.com.