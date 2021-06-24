Thunder Bay – NEWS – Thunder Bay Police Service request public assistance in locating missing 39-year-old Cecilia Morris.

Cecilia Morris was last seen on June 23, 2021 at approximately 11 am EDT in the area of John Street and Memorial Avenue.

Cecilia is described as being an Indigenous female, 4’11”, with brown eyes, black shoulder length hair and DK tattooed on her left hand.

She was last seen wearing grey sweatpants, grey shoes and a black fitted hoodie.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Cecilia Morris is asked to contact the Thunder Bay Police Service at 684-1200 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or www.p3tips.com.