A recent study shows that physical therapy can lower patient treatment costs by up to 72%. Those who choose to specialize in this field are essentially helping those who may not be able to afford the exorbitant costs associated with surgery and other measures to correct physical injuries. What exactly does a physical therapist do, though? Also, how long does it take to become a specialist? These questions and more are answered in this short guide.

What Does A Physical Therapist Do?

A physical therapist provides a holistic approach to treating patients with neuromusculoskeletal conditions. He, or she, heals physical injuries that often bring a person back to good health without medications or serious downtime from surgery. A specialist may also treat physical limitations that develop as a result of illness.

Those who suffer falls at work may find themselves at better odds of receiving supreme care when they choose a physical therapist. Employees have 20 days from the date of an accident to notify their employer of injuries sustained at work. They can take much longer to recover from the injury through treatment.

The best physical therapists assess the needs of a patient based on medical records and physical abilities. They then provide tailored treatment plans that are meant to provide both instant relief and long-term recovery.

Is Physical Therapy In Demand?

The demand for physical therapists continues to grow. Many seniors are choosing to remain active, which leads to the need for a more holistic approach to treating aches and pains. There are also professional athletes who need physical therapy to relieve muscle stress after competitions.

A physical therapist generally earns upwards of $85,000 per year. Such an amount, however, depends on a number of factors such as job type, location, and skill. Those just starting out in the field may earn significantly less than $85,000 annually. Working in the field of professional sports, however, may lend a boost to your salary even if you are new to the field.

Location is key when you are trying to build your career as a physical therapist. States on the Western front, such as California and Nevada, have high demands for physical therapists. States in the Midwest or South may not present such an opportunistic job market.

How Do You Become A Physical Therapist?

Those desiring a career in physical therapy need to obtain a bachelor’s degree from an accredited university before looking into programs that teach the essentials about the trade. You can obtain your undergraduate degree in any field. Many who find success in physical therapy, though, study human anatomy or fields closely related to the subject.

Most graduate schools have discontinued the master’s program for physical therapy. You will, therefore, study for your doctorate degree in the field upon receiving acceptance to a post-graduate program. There are hybrid options of study, which allow you to complete coursework for your degree both online and in person. Most accredited schools, however, are traditional residency programs that only offer classes in person.

Continued Certification And Licensing

It is important to choose a graduate school that is accredited with a proven track record of leading students to success with the American Board of Physical Therapy Specialties (ABPTS). You will need to test with and obtain your license from this board before attempting to practice in your area.

A career in physical therapy may not be able to rectify such an environmental hazard. You can, however, make a difference in the lives of those plagued with neuromusculoskeletal conditions as a physical therapist.