Thunder Bay – MISSING – The Thunder Bay Police Service is requesting public support in locating missing person, Donna SUTHERLAND, a 34-year-old female.

Donna SUTHERLAND is Indigenous. She is 5’3” tall with a thin build.

She has long brown hair, often in a bun and brown eyes. Last clothing descriptors are a red sweatshirt and denim shorts.

Donna SUTHERLAND was last seen in the area of Wentworth Crescent on June 16, 2021.

If you have any information that could assist investigators please call police at 684-1200 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, online at www.p3tips.com.