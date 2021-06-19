Thunder Bay – Missing – Thunder Bay Police Service is requesting the public’s assistance in locating missing 25 year old Ashley Rose Stoney.
Ashley was last seen on June 1st, 2021 in the area of Pearl Street.
Ashley is an Indigenous female, 5’3″, 165 lbs, with a medium build, brown eyes and long black hair. She is currently several months pregnant.
Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Ashley Rose Stoney is asked to contact the Thunder Bay Police Service at 684-1200 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or www.p3tips.com.