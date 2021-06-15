Dark Horse Mgmt is a Los Angeles based management company which sits at the forefront of fostering talent and artist development. Founded by Matt Llewellyn, Dark Horse has developed a reputation for identifying the next wave of top talent.

Matt gained notoriety in 2017, where he was associated with Tekashi 6ix9ine’s original camp and then manager, Christian Ehigiator. Matt credits Ehigiator with a lot of his success as he exposed him to artists like Seqo Billy, Kid Trunks, and New York producer, Tony Seltzer. Around the end of 2018, Matt paired with Ishmael Soto to manage MBNel, a promising artist from Stockton California. As the brains and strategist behind MBNel’s career, Matt quickly helped MBNel establish himself as one of today’s top artists on the west coast with a huge viewership on various platforms.

Before managing recording artists, Matt worked as an attorney for an investment firm that managed assets for individuals and institutions. Matt spent his nights doing music contracts for clients and also picked up valuable insight and experience that’s valuable today. Speaking with Matt, it’s obvious that he understands the importance of teamwork. He is quick to give credit to others who have helped him, paying homage to Def Jam A&Rs Maurize Frazier (“Mo”) and Halim Rice. He also talks about the influence of Ari Berger; former manager for Anderson Paak and Senior A&R for 12Tone Records; executives who he says have helped him grow dramatically. “I’m grateful to work with people who are friends of mine, people who I trust and who I believe in”, said Llewellyn.

Matt’s latest management signings include Vince Ash, the flagship artist under Paul Rosenberg’s Goliath /Interscope Records, CVBZ, a platinum singer/songwriter and Roddy Rackzz, a buzzing Baltimore rapper who recently inked a deal with Def Jam Records.When asked about his future endeavors, Matt says, “I am heavily focused on being consistent and helping everyone around me. I just want to learn and get better every day. Make sure to check us out at Coachella and Rolling Loud this year.”