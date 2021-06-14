After three different marriages and two other official engagements, Jennifer Lopez is currently a goddess of five engagement rings. Most of these rings are probably just sitting in some jewelry box tucked somewhere in her closets right now, but it hurts no one to know about them. Really, all of Jennifer Lopez’s lovers have had good tastes, and the celebrity has been a recipient of quite spectacular engagement rings.

Jennifer’s lovers have been Ojani Noa, Cris Judd, Ben Affleck, Marc Anthony, and Alex Rodriguezin that order. We’re more focused on the engagement rings though, so, let’s get to it!

Ojani Noa

We’re not sure if Jennifer Lopez’s first-ever lover was Ojani, but we know he was the first person she ever married. In 1997, J. Lo tied the nuptial knot with the waiter who later became anactor. Ojani Noa had before the marriage engaged Jen with a marquise-cut diamond. It was estimated to worth $100,000. Before the end of 1998, the marriage had been dissolved. For all we know, Jennifer Lopez is most likely still in possession of the not-so-popular kind-of-cut ring.

Cris Judd

Four years after her first marriage, J. Lo conjugally tangled with Cris, a choreographer for one of her hit songs. Soon enough Cris had proposed with an emerald cut diamond engagement ring worth almost $100.000. One would have thought a singer and a choreographer will make a good match but marriage obviously requires more than that. Both of them split in June 2002. The marriage had only lasted for nine months.

Ben Affleck

Though this never ended in a marriage, Jennifer and Ben were in some kind of hot romance that the Batman actor had engaged her in less than a year after they met. The engagement ring was a 6.1-carat diamond ring with a pale pink color. The extremely cute and extravagant ring was bought from popular Harry Winston. You would know of course what that means and it’s pretty justifiable that the ring was worth $2.5 million.

The duo met while working for a film in 2003. By January 2004, they annulled all wedding plans. That was just 4 days before the wedding ceremony.

Marc Anthony

Just maybe, Marc wanted to impress dear Jen with something better than Ben’s. For he had spontaneously proposed to her with a spectacular 8.5 carat cushion cut diamond. This time around, the ring was blue and was estimated at $4 million. This was just 6 months after both of them started dating, and was also very close to Jen’s breakup with Ben.

The two were successfully married for 10 years until they divorced in 2014. Since then, they’ve been successfully co-parenting their twins, Max and Emme.

Alex Rodriguez

Forget about Marc’s engagement ring. It seems all of Jen’s lovers were all in some kind of competition to see who did it best. This time around, Jennifer Lopez’s engagement ring from her fifth lover was a very simple, but classic 15-carat colorless diamond. The ring is spoken of to have one of the highest clarity to be ever found in diamond rings.

This was 2019 anyways, and the last as we have it now of all new faces that Jen ever courted. Jennifer and A-Rod started dating in 2017. However, they announced their break up in April 2021, after they had initially publicly announced their plans to get married in March 2019.

In recent times, the media has it that Jennifer Lopez has again bonded fast with her ex-fiancé, Ben Affleck and that they are now a thing. Hopefully, this second chance effect will make Ben Affleck’s pink diamond ring one Jennifer can wear on her finger for life.

Wait, what? Ben would probably have to engage Jen with a new ring. It’s a new phase of love, far different from the old, isn’t it? Yet, we can only wait and watch.