Thunder Bay – Missing – Thunder Bay Police Service are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing female Kecia SIMON.

Kecia was last seen by family on 10 June 2021 in the area of Limbrick Street.

Kecia is described as Indigenous, 5’11” 180lbs, short brown hair, brown eyes and wears glasses.

If you have any information that could assist investigators please call police at 684-1200 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, online at www.p3tips.com.