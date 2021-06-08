Creating a Family-Like Atmosphere

This does not mean that you should be treating every employee the same way you do your brother or mother. The goal here is to create an atmosphere where the employees are going to feel safe and respected.

Your employees need to know that you are always going to have their back no matter how you feel about them. They should know that you are ready to guide them through their successes and failures.

Your team needs to feel safe if you want to make them an invincible team.

Knowing Your Employees’ Background

An employee’s motivation is going to play a huge part when it comes to their performance in the workplace. The motivation of a single mother with two kids to feed is going to be different from that of a college student working during the day and going to class at night.

You need to understand their motivation because you will be able to structure a support system that is going to benefit and motivate your employees. This is going to result in increased productivity.

Training and Retraining

Employees are usually more productive when they know what is expected of them and are provided with all the tools needed to perform the tasks.

Training is important because it gives confidence, which is going to increase their productivity.

After a couple of years, the employee will need to be retrained and provided with new tools to help them with their work. Tracktime24 can help to identify areas where training is required. When you do this, they will continue to be motivated and productive.

Using small incentives

A gift card might not seem like much, but you will be surprised at how it can be motivating in the workplace. It has less to do with the monetary value; but rather your employees being recognized for their work. When you give them a small reward, they feel appreciated, which is going to motivate them even more.

Listening to Opinions

The superiors are the ones with the final say, but it is a good idea to encourage your employees to share their opinions and thoughts. If you want to increase the team’s productivity, then you have to engage them.

When you listen to their suggestion and value the opinions before deciding, they will feel like they are part of the team. They are going to feel like they are contributing something.

Employees are going to be more productive when they know their voice is being heard. They are going to be interested in contributing even more, which is going to be benefit the company.

Treating Employees as Individuals

Always remember that your employees have lived out of their workplace, and it is going to take over precedence over their work. The single mother working for you might not always have a babysitter lined up. The college student might have a final he has to do before graduating.

Employee Engagement

Improving your employee productivity will involve respecting and understanding when something happens to them. If you do this, you will have productive and appreciate employees.

Giving Them the Right Equipment

You should make sure that every piece of equipment in your office is working properly. The last thing you want is an employee saying that they couldn’t do a given task because “the computer was not working.”

You shouldn’t be the one giving them an excuse to slack off. You also need to know that there are times when office mishaps can prevent them from doing what is required.