Dr. Vinay Agrawal is a man of many talents and is the chancellor of ISBM university. He has been making a lot of headlines for his unique ways.

With ISBM, Dr. Vinay aims to bring a change in the education system to better help the students of the upcoming generation prepare for everything life throws their way.

ISBM’s approach is more practical and the campus life is unlike anything else. The management believes in practical approach and teaching from people who have had real life experiences, hence they hold a lot of seminars and workshops organised by some of the top names in the industry. Not just that, the lush green surroundings across the campus build for a more serene and calm environment for the students.

Some students have even been noted saying how the management programs are top notch and have changed their lives.

ISBM university also encourages active engagement by all its students and it is a model that many others have started following.

ISBM university also has a tremendous placement program with ties to national and international organisations helping the students choose jobs in their respective fields.

Dr. Vinay Agrawal has also brought many accreditations to the university making it one of the top choices for students who want to pursue further studies. ISBM university*

