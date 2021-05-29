Thunder Bay – MISSING – Thunder Bay Police Service is requesting the public’s assistance in locating missing person April KAKEKAYASH, a 34-year-old female.
April KAKEKAYASH was last spoken to on May 26th.
April KAKEKAYASH is described as:
– 5 feet 5 inches
– 150lbs
– Slim build
– Light complexion
– Indigenous
– Short straight brown hair
– Brown eyes
She was last seen wearing a black jacket, black pants and grey shoes.
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of April KAKEKAYASH is asked to contact the Thunder Bay Police Service at 684-1200, submit a tip through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, or online at www.p3tips.com.