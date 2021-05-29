April KAKEKAYASH is described as:

– 5 feet 5 inches

– 150lbs

– Slim build

– Light complexion

– Indigenous

– Short straight brown hair

– Brown eyes

She was last seen wearing a black jacket, black pants and grey shoes.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of April KAKEKAYASH is asked to contact the Thunder Bay Police Service at 684-1200, submit a tip through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, or online at www.p3tips.com.