In every profession or any industry, there comes a saturation point after a certain time. The jobs in the entertainment sector demand newness for any creative professional. Exploring creativity to the maximum, artist and choreographer Sahaj Singh Chahal is lately adding new job responsibilities in his work profile. Widely known for his dancing abilities, Sahaj for a year has been focusing on reinventing himself by learning new skills. Having worked with many reputed celebrities from Bollywood, the choreographer has set the bar high on social media.

On various occasions, many of his dance cover videos and reel videos have taken the internet by storm. Besides just dancing, the idea of content creation quipped Sahaj’s mind looking at the ever-growing popularity of social media. “I believe it is extremely crucial to evolve with time. That’s how you go and grow in your professional career”, says the choreographer. Moreover, as much as he loves to shake a leg on the dancing tunes, Sahaj Singh Chahal is even grooming himself as an actor. The bundle of talent made his acting debut with the film ‘Bhangra Paa Le’ (2020) that starred Sunny Kaushal.

To bring dance and acting on the same page, the talented artist earlier expressed his desire to be a part of a dancing web show or a series. When asked how he manages to focus on two different skills, Sahaj says, “Learning and performing on two different skills is like turning a switch. I believe to focus on one thing at a time. Right now in the time of the pandemic, I feel that experimentation and reinvention is the key to prosper in your career.” He furthermore revealed that now is the time to brush up on the skills and work that one has never done before. The actor will soon be seen in a Bollywood film named Rocket Gang starring other known faces from the industry.

Beginning his career at 14, Sahaj Singh Chahal came to everyone’s notice with his extraordinary performances in the reality shows ‘Dilse Nache India Wale’ and ‘Dance Premier League’. Since then, the career graph of this talented man has been on an upward trend. Sahaj who is also a proud founder of ‘Urban Singh Crew’ has managed to represent India on a global stage. After choreographing more than 70 Punjabi songs and music videos, and having worked as a choreographer for many Bollywood films; he is all set to explore his horizon. Looks like with his interest growing in content creation and acting, Sahaj Singh Chahal is all set to woo everyone with his charismatic avatar.