DRYDEN, ON – SPORTS – On Tuesday, May 25th, 2021 Dryden GM Ice Dogs officially closed out the 2020/21 season with their annual general meeting. In keeping with current public health directives, the meeting was held via Zoom. The AGM is held annually as per the organization’s bylaws. It is at this time that the 2021/22 election of officers takes place, along with a presentation of the team’s finances from the past season.

Mike Sveinson was once again given a leadership mandate as he was re-elected for an 8th consecutive term as President.

The progress that the Dryden GM Ice Dogs organization has made while he’s been at the helm continues to move the team forward and be a leader in the SIJHL, “We are looking forward to the coming season. The pandemic forced us to really mind the finances in the last many months, and we are in a position where we can bounce right back from the down year we all experienced. Dryden will need to support the team, like it always has, and together we will ensure that Junior A Hockey is celebrated once more in its Northwestern Ontario birthplace. The Board of Governors of the Dryden GM Ice Dogs always views the task at hand as being about more than just hockey. This year is no exception, and perhaps the most important year yet. It is our 20th season, along with the SIJHL’s 20th season. We have been here since the start, and now, coming out of the pandemic, we are still here and ready to lead the way back to normal.”

Joining Sveinson on the executive are: VICE PRESIDENT Erik Lang TREASURER Gina White SECRETARY Natasha Lovenuk