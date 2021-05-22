Thunder Bay – NEWS – Thunder Bay Police Service is asking the public’s assistance in locating 38-year-old Casey Farrell. Casey was last seen in the Ontario Street and John Street area at approximately 2:00 PM. on May 21, 2021.
Casey is described as:
– Female
– White
– 5’1.5″ tall
– 110 lbs.
– Slim build
– Fair complexion
– Blue/grey eyes
– Glasses
– Blonde/grey hair, wavy, shoulder length
– Scar on right eyebrow
– Scars on her face
Casey was last seen wearing a black jacket.
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Casey Farrell is asked to contact the Thunder Bay Police Service at 684-1200 or submit tips through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, online at www.p3tips.com.