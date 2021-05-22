Thunder Bay – NEWS – Thunder Bay Police Service is asking the public’s assistance in locating 38-year-old Casey Farrell. Casey was last seen in the Ontario Street and John Street area at approximately 2:00 PM. on May 21, 2021.

Casey is described as:

– Female – White – 5’1.5″ tall – 110 lbs. – Slim build – Fair complexion – Blue/grey eyes – Glasses – Blonde/grey hair, wavy, shoulder length – Scar on right eyebrow – Scars on her face Casey was last seen wearing a black jacket.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Casey Farrell is asked to contact the Thunder Bay Police Service at 684-1200 or submit tips through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, online at www.p3tips.com.